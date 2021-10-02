Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 124 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $198.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.85 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.91 and its 200 day moving average is $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

