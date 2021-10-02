Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

IMO stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $32.51. 281,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,362. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of -87.86 and a beta of 1.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -104.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 16.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

