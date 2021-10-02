Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to post $3.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.68 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.45 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.12 billion to $15.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $376,983,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,859,000 after buying an additional 390,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after buying an additional 345,751 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,765,000 after buying an additional 340,798 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.87. 1,471,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.57. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

