ILCOIN (ILC) Trading 59.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. ILCOIN has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $16,459.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded down 59.8% against the US dollar. One ILCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,725,436,407 coins and its circulating supply is 771,739,987 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

ILCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

