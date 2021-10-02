Idena Hits One Day Volume of $115,331.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Idena has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $115,331.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067358 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00079333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00139838 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00105642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00144616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015125 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 74,702,496 coins and its circulating supply is 51,238,479 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

