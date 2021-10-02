Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.09

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.09 and last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 129134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

