iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives $77.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.42.

IAFNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$51.39 price objective (down previously from C$81.00) on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.94. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473. iA Financial has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $59.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.62.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

