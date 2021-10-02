Hydro Protocol Market Cap Achieves $7.81 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00056533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00242929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00118052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012850 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

