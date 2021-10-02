Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $7.81

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.81, but opened at $8.09. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 40,276 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUT. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,671,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $6,998,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $4,939,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $3,604,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $1,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

