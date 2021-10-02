Humaniq (HMQ) Price Up 13% Over Last Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $50,037.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.59 or 0.00235960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00115944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013088 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

