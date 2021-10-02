Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $208.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $180.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hubbell by 542.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,797,000 after acquiring an additional 353,540 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Hubbell by 21.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,392,000 after acquiring an additional 353,484 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $57,210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,979,000 after purchasing an additional 239,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

