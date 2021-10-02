Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.11

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.11 and last traded at $111.01, with a volume of 2612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.97.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $23,240,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth $54,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

