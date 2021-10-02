Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.62.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

HON stock opened at $215.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International has a one year low of $159.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after buying an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,067,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $448,797,000 after acquiring an additional 121,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

