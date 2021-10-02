Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Update

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 99.6% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 63,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 31,629 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,311 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. 15.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock remained flat at $$18.75 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 989. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $63 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

