Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

