High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

HITI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on High Tide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on High Tide in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ HITI opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81. High Tide has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth about $152,000.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

