Hexagon AB (publ)’s (HXGBY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.