Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 49,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 652,256 shares.The stock last traded at $39.68 and had previously closed at $40.12.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $521,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

