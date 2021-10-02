Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.32 million.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Herman Miller has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herman Miller stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1,245.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Herman Miller worth $24,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

