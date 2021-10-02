Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.11 Million

Brokerages expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to announce sales of $155.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.23 million and the lowest is $152.99 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $165.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $615.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.27 million to $616.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $670.88 million, with estimates ranging from $654.74 million to $687.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 25th.

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk acquired 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $49,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,885 shares of company stock valued at $140,780 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 95.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at $123,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRTG opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

