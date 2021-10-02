Herc (NYSE:HRI) PT Raised to $164.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Herc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of HRI stock opened at $171.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Herc has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 13.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.