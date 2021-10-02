Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.62 Million

Brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to announce $172.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.90 million and the highest is $177.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $193.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $679.36 million, with estimates ranging from $668.89 million to $698.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

HLX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 3.36.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

