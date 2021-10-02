Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON HUW opened at GBX 160.60 ($2.10) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.18. Helios Underwriting has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The firm has a market cap of £109.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £6,020 ($7,865.17).

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

