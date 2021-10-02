Helical (LON:HLCL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $442.12

Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 442.12 ($5.78) and traded as high as GBX 465.50 ($6.08). Helical shares last traded at GBX 442 ($5.77), with a volume of 97,536 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £538.23 million and a PE ratio of 30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 462.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 442.12.

About Helical (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

