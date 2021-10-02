Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get Heineken alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HEINY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, restated a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. Heineken has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.4403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

About Heineken

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heineken (HEINY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.