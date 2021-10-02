Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

HSII opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $909.47 million, a P/E ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 0.86. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.86 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,655 shares of company stock worth $1,186,013 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

