Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,574,860 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,600 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 0.9% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $427,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511,721 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after buying an additional 1,667,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,873,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,145,000 after buying an additional 1,039,867 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,645,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,593,000 after buying an additional 1,000,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,159,000 after buying an additional 961,786 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Fundamental Research upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

