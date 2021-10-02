Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $90.12 Million Stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 43,360.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,259,275 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.77% of Switch worth $90,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 747.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,112,087.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,012,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,321,321.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,935,824.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 830,808 shares of company stock valued at $20,163,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $27.03.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

