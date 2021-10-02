Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $271.99 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,662,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 998,000 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises about 0.6% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 2.47% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $271,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $158.93 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

