Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $108.32 Million Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,989,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,427,780 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $108,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 917.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $180,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of -424.38 and a beta of 1.25. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

