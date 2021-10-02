Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 1,041,861 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,516,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,041,861 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $81,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aflac by 30.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after purchasing an additional 916,695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 73.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,421,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,737,000 after purchasing an additional 602,778 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,047,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,206,000 after acquiring an additional 533,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,217,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

AFL stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock worth $2,103,328. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.