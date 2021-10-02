Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) PT Raised to C$7.00

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDDRF. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.15.

CDDRF opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

