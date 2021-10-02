Head to Head Survey: Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Papa John’s International and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s International 0 1 9 0 2.90 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 1 1 4 0 2.50

Papa John’s International presently has a consensus price target of $127.09, indicating a potential downside of 0.69%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.16%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than Papa John’s International.

Profitability

This table compares Papa John’s International and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s International 4.82% -43.92% 11.76% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -5.89% -31.28% -3.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Papa John’s International and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s International $1.81 billion 2.58 $57.93 million $1.40 91.41 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $868.72 million 0.44 -$276.07 million ($11.33) -2.12

Papa John’s International has higher revenue and earnings than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Papa John’s International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of Papa John’s International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Papa John’s International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Papa John’s International has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Papa John’s International beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages. The North America Commissaries segment consists of the operations of regional dough production and product distribution centers and derives its revenues principally from the sale and distribution of food and paper products to domestic company-owned and franchised restaurants in the United States and Canada. The North America Franchising segment consists of franchise sales and support activities and derives its revenues from sales of franchise and development rights and collection of royalties from franchisees located in the United States and Canada. The International Operations segment principally consists of distribution

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

