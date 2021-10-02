Head to Head Comparison: HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) & Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ)

Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Erin Energy alerts:

1.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Erin Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Erin Energy and HighPeak Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 33.90 -$101.46 million N/A N/A

Erin Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HighPeak Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Erin Energy and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A HighPeak Energy -6.45% -1.24% -1.07%

Volatility and Risk

Erin Energy has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Erin Energy and HighPeak Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A HighPeak Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

HighPeak Energy has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given HighPeak Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Erin Energy.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Erin Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Erin Energy Company Profile

Erin Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Nigeria, Kenya, Gambia, and Ghana. The company was founded by Kase L. Lawal in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Erin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.