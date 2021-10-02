Head to Head Comparison: Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) versus Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Excellon Resources and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Perpetua Resources has a consensus price target of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 232.52%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Excellon Resources and Perpetua Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $26.20 million 1.59 -$16.02 million ($0.25) -5.08 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.97) -5.31

Excellon Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources -30.67% -14.53% -9.86% Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Perpetua Resources beats Excellon Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

