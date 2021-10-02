Head-To-Head Analysis: Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) vs. Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Wound Management Technologies has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wound Management Technologies and Surgalign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wound Management Technologies $5.84 million 1,397.17 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Surgalign $101.75 million 1.19 -$33.78 million ($0.51) -2.16

Wound Management Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surgalign.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wound Management Technologies and Surgalign, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wound Management Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Surgalign 0 1 5 0 2.83

Surgalign has a consensus price target of $3.58, suggesting a potential upside of 225.76%. Given Surgalign’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Wound Management Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Surgalign shares are held by institutional investors. 75.4% of Wound Management Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Surgalign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wound Management Technologies and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wound Management Technologies -10.28% -39.28% -21.49% Surgalign -8.55% -81.31% -31.47%

Summary

Surgalign beats Wound Management Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wound Management Technologies

WNDM Medical Inc. develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc. in April 2017. WNDM Medical Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse?3D technology. The company was founded on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

