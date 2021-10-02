Head to Head Analysis: Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) vs. GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and GLG Life Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67% GLG Life Tech 44.02% N/A -88.15%

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and GLG Life Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 2.07 -$7.19 million N/A N/A GLG Life Tech $11.41 million 0.49 $12.34 million N/A N/A

GLG Life Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charlie’s.

Risk & Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, meaning that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Charlie’s and GLG Life Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Charlie’s beats GLG Life Tech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

