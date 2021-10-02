HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,766 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,684,000 after acquiring an additional 266,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,892,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.09.

HCA stock opened at $247.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.