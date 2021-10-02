HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 853 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,759,000 after buying an additional 228,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,540,000 after purchasing an additional 83,912 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,123,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,581,000 after purchasing an additional 77,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,012,000 after purchasing an additional 389,246 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $199.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

