Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Harmonic worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after buying an additional 1,313,511 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 702.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 383.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 634,082 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 31.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 119.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 384,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. 591,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,486. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $896.91 million, a P/E ratio of -880.12, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

