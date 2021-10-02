HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 198.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 52,405 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

