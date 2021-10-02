Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Position Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,776,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,173,000 after purchasing an additional 172,099 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $508,925,000 after purchasing an additional 438,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

HBI stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

