Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,776,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,173,000 after buying an additional 172,099 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $508,925,000 after purchasing an additional 438,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

HBI stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

