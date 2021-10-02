Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HLMAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Halma stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267. Halma has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

