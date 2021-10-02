H2O Innovation Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for H2O Innovation in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.90 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on H2O Innovation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of H2O Innovation stock opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.44. H2O Innovation has a 12-month low of C$1.46 and a 12-month high of C$3.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$197.52 million and a P/E ratio of 50.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

