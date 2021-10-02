Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GWRE opened at $118.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.11. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $242,592.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

