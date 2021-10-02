Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guaranty Federal Bancshares to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

GFED opened at $24.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $26.99.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

