Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $430.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 232.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 79.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.