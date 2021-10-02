GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,502 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of GrowGeneration worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GRWG shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

GRWG opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 2.82.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

