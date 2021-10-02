Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) vs. ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Critical Survey

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) and ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Grove shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of ChromaDex shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of ChromaDex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Grove and ChromaDex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A ChromaDex 0 0 3 0 3.00

ChromaDex has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.02%. Given ChromaDex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than Grove.

Profitability

This table compares Grove and ChromaDex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove N/A N/A N/A ChromaDex -37.51% -76.33% -44.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grove and ChromaDex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove $7.41 million 9.36 -$5.38 million N/A N/A ChromaDex $59.26 million 7.12 -$19.92 million ($0.33) -18.76

Grove has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChromaDex.

About Grove

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. The Consumer Products segment provides finished dietary supplement products that contain the firm’s proprietary ingredients directly to consumers as well as to distributors. The Ingredients segment supplies ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The Analytical Reference Standards and Services segment includes supply of phytochemical reference standards and other research and development services. The company was founded by Mark S. Germain and Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

